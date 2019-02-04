Former Hurricane Elias Lindholm trolls Carolina's post-win celebration

(Getty)

Elias Lindholm, on pace for career-highs across the board, is also sporting a pretty strong troll game currently.

Facing his former teammates in Carolina on Sunday, Lindholm decided to have a little fun with his old squad by mocking a portion of their now-infamous post-win celebration, after the Flames claimed a 4-3 victory in Raleigh.

Elias Lindholm is pretty excited about this victory 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGYgxKVTIm — Sportsnet 960 (@Sportsnet960) February 3, 2019





The Hurricanes have made quite a splash in the celly department this year, gaining praise from many and raising the ire of some for their theatrical post-game renditions of duck-duck-goose, human bowling and, of course, the viking clap.

Lindholm spent the first five seasons of his career with the Hurricanes, posting 188 points in 374 games.

