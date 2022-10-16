Former Home and Away star Sam Frost shares life update after pregnancy news

Dan Seddon
·2 min read

Home and Away's Sam Frost has relocated with her fiancé Jordie Hansen after it was announced they're expecting their first child last month.

Next to a gallery of photos from the Sunshine Coast, the actress wrote on Instagram this week: "Jord and I have made the move to Noosa, Queensland [sun emoji]. We thought it would be a beautiful place to raise our little boy.

"But we'll be back and forth from [Sydney], [Melbourne] & Adelaide seeing friends, family and doing work bits and pieces."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sam Frost (@samfrost)

Related: Former Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about wedding plans

Frost's nearest and dearest were quick to respond in the comment section to this major decision, as fellow Home and Away star Sarah Roberts (that's Willow Harris) shared: "Can't wait to visit the three of you!!!!"

Former Miss World Australia herself Erin Holland went on to reply: "Congratulations beautiful! Bubs is so lucky – hello sunshine!"

This comes after the soap star, who played Jasmine Delaney for five years, candidly opened up about her pregnancy struggles exactly a month ago.

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Related: Home and Away introduces new villain in Bree Cameron story

"I have to admit, the first trimester was incredibly difficult for me, mentally and physically," Frost's blog post read. "I wasn't prepared for how taxing pregnancy would be on my mental health. Everyone tells you not to share your news until the 'safe zone' after 12 weeks – this is due to the risk of miscarriage dropping significantly after 12 weeks. Everyone is different, there's no one size fits all. If you feel more comfortable to wait, then please do.

"However, I told all my close girlfriends, gayfriends and family pretty much as soon as I tested positive on an at-home test. I was too excited to keep it a secret. I wanted to share the news with the people I love the most, and I am so glad I did, because once the symptoms kicked in (around 6 weeks) my mental health quickly deteriorated."

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5. In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

