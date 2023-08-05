Former Home and Away star Demi Harman welcomes first child

Former Home and Away star Demi Harman has welcomed a baby boy.

Demi is best known to soap fans for playing Sasha Bezmel on Home and Away between 2011 and 2015. She and husband Andrew Brooks originally announced her pregnancy back in March with a family photo from the beach, captioned: "2 become 3 in 2023."

Demi and Andrew have now officially celebrated their little one's arrival on Instagram, posting a black-and-white shot of baby Beau Thomas Brooks mid-cry.

"Meet Beau Thomas Brooks!" Harman's caption began.

"Coming in at 9lbs 13.5oz, 21.5 inches tall... So far he loves his snoo, his hair being brushed and farting when everyone least expects it... he is his parents child... We are in SO much love!"

Soon enough the comment section was bursting with congratulatory messages from her co-workers and friends.

Home and Away stars past and present including Charlie Clausen, Georgie Parker, Emily Symons and Philippa Northeast were among those sharing their good wishes on the couple's announcement post.

Having worked with Harman post-soap on the sitcom Modern Family, Rico Rodriguez also reached out, writing: "OMGGGGG! Baby Brooks is here !!!!"

Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker added: "Oh my god Congrats to you both!"



Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

