Former Holden Supercars driver reveals factory Ford near-miss

McConville was loyal to Holden throughout his 10-season career as a Supercars full-timer, driving for the likes of the Lansvale Racing Team, Garry Rogers Motorsport, Paul Weel Racing and Brad Jones Racing before scaling back to part-time duties after the 2009 season.

Even then he stayed true to the Red Lion, with an endurance seat at the Holden Racing Team between 2010 and 2012.

The second half of his career, however, could have gone a lot differently.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McConville has revealed that he was set to sign with Ford Performance Racing for the 2006 season, as a replacement for Greg Ritter alongside Jason Bright.

In the end he turned down the FPR drive due to pleas from Holden management to stay put, and promises of a factory-level seat at PWR.

"I had a Heads of Agreement for 2006. It’s a precursor to a contract, so it basically says 'you start at this time, this is the sign-on fee, this is your salary.', McConville told the V8 Sleuth podcast.

"I had the big tour when the whole building was there and then we followed it up with another meeting, and then I finally had a Heads of Agreement to go there for a two-year deal.

"[I] turned it down. I think Holden got wind of [the FPR deal]. I had some allies in at Holden Motorsport, they said they didn’t want me to leave. Paul Weel was going to move aside, and I think they were trying to move PWR into a second-tier factory team.

Greg Murphy and Cameron McConville

Greg Murphy and Cameron McConville Chris Von Wieldt

Chris Von Wieldt