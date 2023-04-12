Former hockey pro Ray Sawada dies suddenly at B.C. rink

Raymond Sawada is seen playing for the Dallas Stars on September 29, 2011, in Dallas, Texas. Sawada died suddenly while playing rec hockey in Richmond, B.C., on April 10, 2023. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images - image credit)

A 38-year-old former professional hockey player from Richmond, B.C., died suddenly Monday while playing recreational hockey at the Richmond Ice Centre.

Raymond Sawada collapsed while sitting on the bench, according to Richmond Sockeyes president Doug Paterson. Sawada was a star with the junior Sockeyes 20 years ago.

"It's been devastating," said Paterson. "It's just rocked our community."

Sawada leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. He had worked as a firefighter with the City of Burnaby since 2017.

Sawada spent the majority of his eight-year pro career in the American Hockey League and played 11 games with the NHL Dallas Stars. He graduated from the Sockeyes to the Junior A Nanaimo Clippers of the B.C. Hockey League and then went on to play four seasons at Cornell University. Sawada was drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2004 NHL entry draft.

Paterson said Sawada was a great guy who gave back to hockey by coaching his daughters and by staying involved with the Sockeye alumni.

"About five weeks ago, we invited him to come and speak to our players and give a little bit of a motivational speech," said Paterson. "My takeaway will always be to remember his sincere, impactful words to the players in our dressing room."

An online fundraiser started on behalf of the Sawada family had surpassed $230,000 from over 1,300 donors at the time of publication.

Paterson said the Sockeyes will be retiring Sawada's jersey next season.