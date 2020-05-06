Former HBO Boss Michael Lombardo to Join Entertainment One as Head of Television

Former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo is set to join Entertainment One as the company’s new head of television.

He is currently serving as a consultant and is expected to take over television operations there in the near future.

The role has been empty at eOne since Mark Gordon stepped down last July.

Reps for eOne declined to comment.

Variety was first to report the news.

More to come…

