Former Harrods and Fulham FC owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies aged 94

Then-Fulham owner Mohamed Al-Fayed waves to the crowd before a Premier League match against Tottenham at Craven Cottage stadium, London, in 2008 (AP)

Former Harrods and Fulham FC owner Mohammed Al-Fayed has died aged 94.

The Egyptian-born businessman’s family said he “passed away peacefully of old age”, in a statement released by Fulham on Friday.

Mr Al-Fayed, whose son Dodi died in a car crash alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, in Paris in 1997, was the owner and chairman of Fulham between 1997 and 2013 when he sold it to current owner Shahid Khan.

In a statement issued by the club, his family said: “Mrs Mohamed Al-Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

“He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Fulham FC paid tribute to Mr Al-Fayed, who turned the club from a third-tier outfit to an established Barclays Premier League side during 16 years at its helm.

“We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he did for our Club, and our thoughts now are with his family and friends at this sombre time,” wrote the club on Twitter.

Mr Al-Fayed had taken control of Harrods in 1985 and he had also purchased the Ritz hotel in Paris in 1979.

In 2010, he sold world-famous department store Harrods for a reported £1.5 billion to Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Qatar Investment Authority, which trades on behalf of the state.

Fulham supporters were quick to share their grief at Mr Al-Fayed’s death on Friday night.

“We owe him everything,” wrote one fan. “RIP Legend.”

