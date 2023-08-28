Former Hannah Montana actor Mitchel Musso arrested in Texas over theft and public intoxication

Mitchel Musso

Mitchel Musso, the former Disney actor famous for playing Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, was arrested in Texas over the weekend after an incident at a Rockwall hotel.

Musso was booked on Saturday evening, according to Rockwall county jail records, over charges of public intoxication and theft of an item under $100.

Around 7:15 p.m. local time on Aug. 26, officers responded to "a disturbance" at a hotel, reads a press release from the Rockwall Police Department. Upon arrival, they were informed that an individual who "appeared intoxicated" had entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips, and began eating them. When staffers asked him to pay, he became "verbally abusive" and left.

The responding officers found the 32-year-old Musso outside of the hotel, determined that he was intoxicated, and took him into custody. A routine records check also revealed that Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants, so he was additionally charged for an expired registration, failure to display a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear. After a night in jail, Musso was released for posting a $1,000 bond.

Representatives for Musso did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN Mitchel Musso and Miley Cyrus in 'Hannah Montana'

Musso was previously arrested in 2011 for driving under the influence after failing a breathalyzer in Burbank, California.

While the actor is best known for appearing alongside Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Emily Osment in the hit children's sitcom, he continued to find success on the network as the co-lead of Pair of Kings and the host of PrankStars. Musso also voiced Jeremy Johnson in the animated series Phineas and Ferb, which was recently revived for 40 new episodes, and spinoff Milo Murphy's Law.

