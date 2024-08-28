Former Gunner takes part in free-agent friendly with PFA

Former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson took part in a free-agent PFA friendly against Cambridge United on Tuesday, as he searches for a new club.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA: Carl Jenkinson of Melbourne City in action during the A-League Men’s Grand Final match between Western United and Melbourne City at AAMI Park on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images)

The PFA confirmed on Tuesday that Carl Jenkinson would be among a number of free agents taking part in a pre-season friendly against Cambridge United at the latter’s training ground.

The game was a behind-closed-doors fixture, but scouts were welcome to attend, with the aim being to help find the players involved a new club.

The PFA have put on multiple similar friendlies already, playing against Stratford Town and the Manchester United u21s over the summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Carl Jenkinson of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2019. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Those friendlies are just one part of a 10-week residential pre-season camp, organised by the PFA.

The Reading Chronicle reports that each week-long sessions offers players high-intensity, on-pitch training and fixtures led by the PFA’s specialist coaching team, as well as strength and conditioning sessions and access to the PFA’s range of personal development services.

As mentioned, scouts are also invited to the camps to observe the sessions and meet the players involved.

Carl Jenkinson vs Blackpool via Instagram

Jenkinson was most recently on the books for Australian first-tier side Newcastle United Jets, making 34 appearances for the team. His final game for the side was in late April.

Still just 32 years old, Jenkinson can play at centre-back or as a full-back. In England, he’s represented Arsenal, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Charlton Athletic, Eastbourne Borough, and Birmingham City so far.