Former Gulliver Prep star D’Sean Perry one of 3 killed in Virginia shooting, per report

Another mass shooting Sunday, this time at the University of Virginia, claimed the life of a former Gulliver Prep star.

D’Sean Perry, who graduated from the Pinecrest private school in 2019, was one of at least three students killed in the Charlottesville shooting, The Daily Progress, a Virginia newspaper, reported.

Perry was a junior linebacker for the Virginia Cavaliers. He was 22.

Sean Perry, his father, also posted about his son’s death in a since-deleted tweet, Virginia’s WSLS-TV reported.

Perry, who was 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, recorded two tackles Saturday in Virginia’s 37-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers, and had seven total tackles this season and eight in his career. He also returned an interception for a touchdown as a freshman back in 2020.

The edge rusher signed with the Cavaliers in the Class of 2019 as a three-star weakside defensive end, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He was a first-team all-county selection by the Miami Herald as a senior at Gulliver in 2018, piling up 89 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions to help the Raiders reach the Region 4-Class 4A semifinals. In his high school career, Perry had 199 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Perry’s parents were flying up from Miami to Virginia in the wake of the shooting Monday, The Daily Progress reported.

The shooting occurred late Sunday, in a parking garage on the university’s Central Grounds. Five people were shot and three were killed in the shooting, and the shooter remained at large into Monday morning. The school canceled classes Monday and told students to shelter in place.

University police are searching for a man named Christopher Darnell Jones in connection with the shooting. Jones is a student and former running back for the Cavaliers, playing for Virginia in 2018.