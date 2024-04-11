A Former Grey Goose Exec Re-lists a Sprawling Connecticut Home for $28.5 Million

The Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion that Grey Goose built has just been returned to the market. Liquor industry exec John Frank, who helped create the top-shelf French vodka brand in the 1990s, saw plans for his custom-built estate completed in 2009.

Set on 19 acres, the grand, Georgian-style estate at 97 Pecksland Road offers a total of 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, plus five half baths, between the main house and pool house. It’s also a car collector’s dream, with a 35-car garage alongside a slew of other luxe amenities like an expansive wine cellar and a heated swimming pool. Just two years after listing it for $33.5 million, the former vice chairman of Sidney Frank Importing Company is now offering the palatial pad at a discounted price of $28.5 million. Frank is relocating to Florida.

The oversized living room features a coffered ceiling and a wet bar.

Through the gated entrance, the driveway leads to a lavish motorcourt. The sprawling home, designed by Paul Marchese, a former chief architect of the original World Trade Center, features classical elements such as decorative quoins, a portico entry, and roof balusters.

The grandeur continues inside, where wood finishes pop against white walls. The foyer has a double staircase, while the formal and informal reception rooms include a vast living room with a coffered ceiling and a wet bar. Elsewhere on the ground floor are a formal dining room, the kitchen, a family room, and a home office. There’s also a guest suite and, for the canine residents, a three-dog kennel.

The second-floor primary bedroom includes a terrace overlooking the backyard. It also has a sitting room, dual bathrooms, and multiple walk-in closets. Six other bedrooms are featured on the second floor, plus a laundry room, while a gym and “play space” round out the third floor.

The pool house contains two bedroom suites for overnight guests.

There’s a number of ways to keep entertained on the lower level. Along with a golf simulator, a generous wine cellar doubles as a tasting room, with plenty of space to host private tastings under a vaulted ceiling.

Set back from the road, the estate is surrounded by lush foliage that ensures privacy, and the large pool is surrounded by stone terracing with plenty of room for taking in the summer sun. The pool house is the perfect spot to get out of the sun and also provides two bedrooms for overnight guests.

Rob Johnson of Brown Harris Stevens holds the listing.

Click here for more images of 97 Pecksland Road.

97 Pecksland Road in Greenwich, CT slide cover

