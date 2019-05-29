Report: Former Giants outfielder Angel Pagán rescued at sea after boat capsized

Angel Pagán was rescued after his boat capsized. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Angel Pagán was reportedly rescued at sea Tuesday morning after a wave capsized his boat.

Pagán was one of three people rescued after a 15-foot wave tipped their boat near San Juan, according to a report from Con Las Bases Llenas:

Ex-MLB player Angel Pagán and professional baseball player Orlando Román were rescued at sea this morning.

Authorities informed that the men were rescued off the coast of Puerto Rico at 7:09 a.m., Tuesday morning after a 15–foot wave flipped their boat. They were accompanied by a minor.

Telemundo reported that Román received medical treatment for head trauma, while Pagán and the 16-year-old minor did not. Their boat’s engine had reportedly malfunctioned, per Telemundo.

The 37-year-old Pagán spent 11 seasons in the majors, five of which came with the Giants. He was with the team when it won the World Series in 2012.

Román spent 10 seasons in the minors, mostly with the New York Mets. He also played four seasons in Japan for Nippon Professional Baseball.

