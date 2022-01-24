  • Oops!
Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton transferring to Alabama

Sam Cooper
After winning a national championship at Georgia, Jermaine Burton is transferring to another SEC school. And it’s the school the Bulldogs took down in the national title game.

Burton, who was second in receiving yards for Georgia this season, announced on Sunday night that he will join the Alabama program. Burton is immediately eligible to suit up for the Crimson Tide next season.

Burton, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, caught 53 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns during his two seasons at Georgia. In Tuscaloosa, the 6-foot, 200-pound Burton will help fill the void left behind by Jameson Williams and John Metchie.

Williams and Metchie are both headed to the NFL after combining for 175 catches, 2,714 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2021. Like Williams, Burton is joining Alabama after facing the Tide in the national championship game. Williams was on the Ohio State team that lost to Alabama at the end of the 2020 season. He then emerged as a star in his lone season at Alabama.

Georgia's Jermaine Burton gets past Alabama's Brian Branch during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Burton is the third significant transfer addition of the offseason for Alabama. The Tide also landed ex-Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and ex-LSU cornerback Eli Ricks since the end of the regular season. This trio of transfers will join an Alabama team headlined by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and All-American linebacker Will Anderson, who finished fifth in the Heisman voting. 

On the Georgia side, the Bulldogs have lost quite a bit of talent to the transfer portal. In addition to Burton, defensive backs Ameer Speed (Michigan State), Jalen Kimber (Florida), and Latavious Brini (Arkansas) have all announced their transfer destinations, as have receivers Justin Robinson (Mississippi State) and Jaylen Johnson (East Carolina).

Additionally, quarterback JT Daniels also put his name in the transfer portal but has yet to choose his new school. Daniels opened the season as Georgia’s starter, but sustained a few injuries and fell behind Stetson Bennett on the depth chart. With Bennett returning to UGA for his final season, Daniels will transfer again. Daniels began his career at USC.

