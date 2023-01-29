Former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
·1 min read

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge Sunday morning in Texas where he’s training for workouts ahead of the NFL draft.

Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, according to information provided to the Athens Banner-Herald by the department’s public information office.

When officers arrived, they located the 25-year old Bennett, the two-time national championship starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, and “determined he was intoxicated,” police said.

He was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates during Georgia's back to back National Championship celebration in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Bennett told reporters Monday he would be training for his pro career at Apex Sports in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bennett reportedly turned down a chance to play in the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile Ala. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has said Bennett could go as early as the third round of April’s NFL draft. The NFL combine for more than 300 of the nation’s top prospects takes place Feb. 27-March 4 in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Former Georgia quarterback arrested in Dallas for public intoxication

