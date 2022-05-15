Former Gamecocks guard Destiny Littleton chooses to return ‘home’ for next school

Former Gamecocks guard Destiny Littleton is going from South Carolina to Southern California.

The Trojans women’s basketball program announced late Saturday night that it was adding the former Gamecock to the roster. A senior on South Carolina’s national championship team, Littleton is transferring for the second time in her career after coming to Columbia from Texas.

A native of San Diego and a self-described “California girl,” Littleton’s landing at Southern Cal represents a homecoming of sorts.

“Sometimes life comes full circle,” Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in the school’s official release. “Destiny had her sights set on becoming a Trojan out of high school but then played for two exceptional programs and is a national champion.

“We are excited to welcome her back ‘home’ to finish her career and impact the trajectory of the Women of Troy. Destiny is a dynamic scorer who will bring shooting, playmaking and much wisdom to our team. She has such an accomplished past and an incredibly bright future, and I’m really excited that USC will now be a part of her story.”

Littleton was a reserve role player for the Gamecocks the last two seasons, averaging 10.2 minutes and 2.6 points per game. She sat out the 2019-20 season due to the transfer rules at the time.

Littleton told The State that her decision to transfer was less of a basketball decision and more of a career decision, as Littleton has plans on pursuing a career in medicine.

“I’m just skeptical about this whole basketball thing,” Littleton said. “But at the end of the day, God is gonna just show me the right direction. ... Whether this next year involves me playing another year somewhere or not, the med school part of it is gonna be there either way. I’m just kind of letting things play out. I’m not really stressing myself out anymore.”