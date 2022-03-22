Former Gamecock stepping down from Midlands state championship winning program

Cardinal Newman girls basketball coach Asia Dozier is stepping down after two championship seasons.

Dozier made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

“I am excited about all the opportunities that lie ahead as I further my coaching career,” Dozier wrote. “Huge thanks to my family friends, former coaches & mentors as well as everyone else that continually sports me in all my endeavors.”

Dozier led the Cardinals to a pair of back-to-back SCISA Class 3A championships in her two seasons as coach after replacing Molly Moore.

Dozier was 33-6 in her two seasons as coach. This year, the Cardinals went 15-5 and won the SCISA 3A championship by defeating First Baptist 54-44 on Feb. 26.

Cardinal Newman was Dozier’s second head coaching opportunity. She coached one season at Legion Collegiate in Rock Hill before coming back to Columbia, where she was a high school and college standout.

Dozier was the S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year coming out of Spring Valley in 2012. She helped the Vikings to back-to-back state titles her final two years. At South Carolina, Dozier served as a team captain and finished sixth on the school record list for games played with 131. She holds the USC single-season record for games played with 37 in 2014-15.

Cardinal Newman is the fourth head coach vacancy this offseason in the Midlands.

Midlands basketball coaching changes

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Camden boys — Ron McKie — TBA

Cardinal Newman girls — Asia Dozier — TBA

Columbia boys — Casey Geter — TBA

Northside Christian boys — Jason Harman — TBA

Ridge View boys — Yerrick Stoneman — TBA