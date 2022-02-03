Former Gamecock defender finds new college home at Coastal Carolina

Former South Carolina safety Jahmar Brown won’t be going far for his next college stop.

Brown signed with the Coastal Carolina University football team, the Chanticleers announced Wednesday on signing day. The former Gamecock will now play in Conway for Jamey Chadwell’s Coastal team.

Brown announced his plans to transfer from USC on Dec. 6.

“Thank you Gamecock Nation, Coach Muschamp and Coach TRob for allowing me to come here and Coach Beamer for allowing me to be coached by him this season,” Brown wrote on Twitter Monday night. “Thank you Gamecock football for the lifelong memories made. After much prayer, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal.”

Brown missed the Florida and Missouri games late this season before returning for South Carolina’s contests against Auburn and Clemson. He finished the year with 11 tackles, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup after transitioning to the secondary from linebacker.

Brown came to South Carolina as a three-star prospect out of Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was rated the 88th-best player in the state of Florida, the 48th-best outside linebacker in the nation and No. 712 player in the 247Sports Composite.

The Sunshine State product appeared in 10 games over his first two years at South Carolina, but injuries limited him to just one contest in 2020. He bounced between linebacker and the secondary during his time at USC before sticking at safety in 2021.

GAMECOCKS IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL

Listed with their new college, where known

Dec. 15: Keveon Mullins, TE (transferred to Jackson State)

Dec. 15: Jason Brown, QB (transferred to Virginia Tech)

Dec. 12: Vincent Murphy, OL (transferred to Western Kentucky)

Dec. 12: Connor Jordan, QB

Dec. 8: Dominick Hill, DB (transferred to Temple)

Dec. 6: Jahmar Brown, LB/S (transferred to Coastal Carolina)

Nov. 30: Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR

Oct. 18: Rosendo Louis, LB

Oct. 4: OrTre Smith, WR (transferred to North Carolina Central)