Former FSU QB Francois to walk on at FAU

Quarterback Deondre Francois, dismissed by Florida State in February, was invited to walk on at Florida Atlantic.

Francois told 247 Sports he was excited to have the opportunity to play football following a string of incidents with his former girlfriend.

"Just the situations that have happened with me off the field, I feel like I could have avoided those situations being around the right people and having the right people around me. I feel FAU has the right supporting cast," Francois said, per 247 Sports. "When I went down for a visit, it was very family oriented and something new for me."

Francois played 25 games for Florida State, during which time he was alleged to have made threats to his girlfriend in a video posted to Instagram. That incident came one month after Francois was cleared of an alleged battery of his girlfriend, who was nine weeks pregnant.

FAU starter Chris Robison is returning but was suspended during the spring while under investigation for sexual battery. No charges were filed.

--Field Level Media