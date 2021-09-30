Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of illegally financing his 2012 re-election campaign

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (66) was found guilty in Thursday in charges of illegal campaign financing and overspending during his 2012 re-election campaign.

Sarkozy, 66, is accused of having spent nearly twice the maximum legal limit " ¬22.5 million ($27.5 million) "on his failed bid for a second term in office, when he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

He will find out his sentence when the judge finishes reading her verdict. Sarkozy wasn't present at the Paris court for the verdict's announcement.

The court stated that Sarkozy "knew" the legal limit was at stake and "voluntarily" failed to supervise additional expenses. Prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term, as well as a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros ($4,354).

Sarkozy, France's president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the trial in May and June. He can appeal the decision.

Prison sentence for corruption in another case

Thursday's verdict comes after Sarkozy, 66, was found guilty on 1 March of corruption and influence peddling in another case. He was given one year in prison and two years suspension in that case but is free pending appeal.

In the campaign financing case, prosecutors concluded that Sarkozy knew weeks before the 2012 election that his expenses " which are strictly limited under French law " were getting close to the legal maximum. They accused him of having ignored two notes from his accountants warning about the money issue.

Views of prosecutors

Prosecutors argued Sarkozy is "the only person responsible for his campaign financing" and that he chose to exceed the limit by organizing many rallies, including giant ones.

Sarkozy's version about illegal campaign financing

During his hearing, Sarkozy told the court the extra money didn't go into his campaign, but instead helped make other people richer. He denied any "fraudulent intent." He also insisted he didn't handle the day-to-day organization because he had a team to do that and therefore couldn't be blamed for the amount of spending.

Story continues

Others who were involved

In addition to the former president, 13 other people went on trial, including members of his conservative Republicans party, accountants and heads of the communication group in charge of organizing the rallies, Bygmalion. They face charges including forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

Some have acknowledged wrongdoing and detailed the system of false invoices that aimed to cover up the overspending.

Prosecutors have requested mostly suspended prison sentences, and up to one year in prison for Bygmalion's co-founder.

Sarkozy is still active in French politics?

Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017, but is still playing a role behind the scenes. French media have reported that he is involved in the process of choosing a conservative candidate ahead of France's presidential election next year.

With inputs from AP and AFP

