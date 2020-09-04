Former France defender Rami joins Boavista on two-year deal

World Cup-winning France defender Adil Rami has joined Boavista on a two-year contract after spending over three months as a free agent.

The 34-year-old former Marseille and Milan centre-back left Sochi, where he made no first-team appearances, in May after claiming the Russian side failed to pay him.

Boavista finished 12th in the Primeira Division in 2019-20 but are shaping up strongly for the new season, having signed former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes – on loan from Lille – and Javi Garcia before adding Rami to their ranks.

Rami was in talks with Serie B side Reggina but negotiations broke down and he opted to join Boavista.

He will hope to revive his career in Portugal after an ill-fated spell in Russia, which followed an unsuccessful six months at Fenerbahce, where he made one league appearance.