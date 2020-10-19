Flybe to fly again after brand bought by shareholder

The collapsed regional airline Flybe could restart operations as soon as next year, after a former shareholder stepped in to buy its remaining assets.

The airline plans to "start off smaller than before", its new owner Thyme Opco said, without giving further details.

Flybe collapsed in March after running out of cash as the pandemic kicked off.

Before its collapse the airline carried carried eight million passengers a year and operated about 40% of regional UK flights.

Thyme Opco, which is controlled by hedge fund executive Lucien Farrell, will buy the airline's brand, intellectual property, stock and equipment.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to relaunch Flybe," a spokesman said.

"The airline is not only a well-known UK brand, it was also the largest regional air carrier in the EU, so while we plan to start off smaller than before, we expect to create valuable airline industry jobs, restore essential regional connectivity in the UK, and contribute to the recovery of a vital part of the country's economy."

Simon Edel, who works for Flybe's administrators EY, said the announcement would welcomed by communities around the country previously served by Flybe.

"The restart of this iconic brand, which was once Europe's largest regional airline, will provide a potentially significant boost to aviation jobs, regional connectivity and local economies."

Mr Farrell runs New York hedge fund Cyrus Capital's operations in Europe. Cyrus was a shareholder of Flybe, along with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic, before its collapse.

Thyme Opco is 51% owned by a firm called Thyme Investco, which itself is 51% owned by Mr Farrell, giving him overall voting control, according to filings at Companies House.

Cyrus Capital manages $4bn (£3.1bn) of investors' money and owns a stake in Co-Op Bank in the UK.

The value of the Flybe sale was not disclosed. The deal must pass regulatory hurdles before completing.