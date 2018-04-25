Former Five-Star QB Blake Barnett Leaving Arizona State as Grad Transfer, Visiting USF

Former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett is leaving Arizona State as a grad transfer and is taking an official visit to USF this weekend, a source told SI. The former five-star recruit has two seasons of eligibility left.

Barnett, who committed to Notre Dame and Oregon in high school before ultimately signing with Alabama, came from the same recruiting class as fellow Southern California products Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen. The 22-year-old Barnett has gotten married and become a father in the past year.

Barnett redshirted in 2015 and opened the following season as the Crimson Tide’s starting QB before he was overtaken by true freshman Jalen Hurts, who went on to win SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Barnett finished the year 11 of 19 for 219 yards with two touchdowns before leaving for Arizona State, where last season he threw just five passes in relief of Sun Devils starter Manny Wilkins.