Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, her family announced Tuesday afternoon.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the Carter family said in a statement.

"As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers," they added.

The family also noted that they don't expect to comment further on the former first lady’s diagnosis or condition.

This announcement comes as Carter’s husband, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been receiving hospice care since February, opting out of additional medical intervention following a string of hospital visits, according to the center.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia, family says