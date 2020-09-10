Former finance minister Bill Morneau violated Elections Act: commissioner

Bill Morneau violated a part of the Canada Elections Act last summer when he promoted prospective Liberal candidates during his capacity as minister, according to the commissioner of Canada elections.

The independent officer, who is responsible for ensuring compliance with the act, posted a copy of his findings online Thursday morning.

"Ministers are prohibited from using public resources and funds from their departmental budgets for partisan purposes," it reads.

Morneau must post a copy of the commissioner's findings on his personal website or social media channels and pay a $300 fine.

Morneau announced his resignation as finance minister and MP for Toronto Centre last month.

