Former FBI Agent: Trump Clearly 'Compromised By The Russians'

A former FBI agent who worked on then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election said it’s “clear” that President Donald Trump was “compromised by the Russians.”

Former FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believed the Kremlin gained “leverage” over Trump through certain “financial entanglements.”

“Look, I think it is clear: I believed at the time in 2016, and I continue to believe that Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians,” Strzok told host Chuck Todd. “And when I say that, I mean that they hold leverage over him that makes him incapable of placing the national interests, the national security, ahead of his own.”

Mueller in his final report outlined several contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives but left it up to Congress to take action on his findings.

Both the Democratic-led House and Republican-led Senate confirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the intention of helping Trump win. But the parties remained divided on whether Trump aides colluded with Russian operatives leading up to the election.

Trump denied seeking Russia’s help during the election, despite publicly asking the country to hack into then-Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton’s emails in July 2016.

“One of the largest ways that ... foreign governments gain leverage ― certainly in the case of the president ― is through financial entanglements,” Strzok said Sunday. He added: “Those interactions have placed him in the position where the Russians have leverage over him and are able to influence his actions.”

