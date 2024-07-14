Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher appears to come out as gay in social media post

Ralf Schumacher appears to have come out as gay in a post on social media.

The 49-year-old German, who won six grands prix over a 10-year Formula One career, posted a picture on Instagram showing himself and seemingly his partner looking at the sunset from a boat with their arms around each other.

Alongside the image, Schumacher wrote: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

Schumacher, the younger brother of seven-time world champion Michael, drove for Jordan, Williams and Toyota in an F1 career which ran from 1997 to 2007.

He competed in a total of 180 races and secured 27 podium finishes.

He now works as a commentator for Sky Sport Germany, which has reported news of his coming out.

Carmen Geiss, a German TV personality, businesswomen and long-time friend of Schumacher, replied to his post with the message: “I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH. You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine. After 2 years you can finally show your love to the world.

“I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me. Always liberal, a good-hearted person who I can call day and night and above all has always been honest with me in his position.

“I am happy that I got to be a part of this love and even more happy for the two who searched and found each other, because I also love Etienne deeply.”