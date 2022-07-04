Former ESPN reporter and handicapper Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Hank Goldberg, a former ESPN reporter and a mainstay in the sports betting world, died Monday at his Las Vegas home on his birthday at the age of 82 after a seven-year battle with chronic kidney disease, according to ESPN.

Goldberg, known as Hammering Hank, covered the NFL for ESPN and WQAM and was a long-time Miami Dolphins radio analyst. Goldberg started as an assistant to handicapper Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder in the 1970s before eventually finding his way to ESPN, where he finished .500 or better in 15 of 17 NFL seasons he covered for the network. He also recently worked for CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine.

Rest in peace to a true legend, Hank 'The Hammer' Goldberg. pic.twitter.com/Pb7yS8wC0k — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 4, 2022

Despite his various health ailments over the past few years, Goldberg kept working. After he had his right leg amputated below the knee, CBS Sports' Gene Menez wrote that Goldberg still picked the top two horses in Preakness Stakes for SportsLine from his hospital bed.

Goldberg is survived by his sister, Liz, who cared for Goldberg over the last four years.