Former ESPN Personality Jemele Hill Joining The Atlantic As Staff Writer

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill has been hired as a staff writer for The Atlantic, the magazine announced Monday morning.

The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffery Goldberg said that Hill will be "covering the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender, and culture for us." The move comes less than a month after Hill and ESPN agreed to a buyout, ending her 12-year relationship with the company.

I'm very pleased to announce that the great @jemelehill is joining @TheAtlantic as a staff writer. She'll be covering the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender, and culture for us. Welcome, Jemele. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) October 1, 2018

Hill, 42, made national news in last October when ESPN suspended her for two weeks for violating social media guidelines after she posted on Twitter calling for advertisers to boycott Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, after Jones said that his players would be disciplined if they did not "toe the line" and stand for the national anthem.

She also called President Donald Trump a white supremacist, causing the White House to publicly call for her firing,

Hill had many roles at ESPN including being a co-anchor of SC6, the 6 p.m. edition of Sportscenter. She left that role and moved to the the Undefeated, ESPN's site that combines sports, culture and race.

Hill had more than two years left on her ESPN contract, and received a more than $5 million buyout, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“So much has happened in the last year that I felt like this is as an appropriate time as ever to spread my wings in different ways that I hadn’t really thought of before, or that I knew were possible," Hill told the Hollywood Reporter

In additon to her new job with The Atlantic, Hill will narrate LeBron James' documentary series on Showtime called Shut Up and Dribble and started a production company.