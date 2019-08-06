Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is writing a memoir
ESPN didn’t want former columnist Jemele Hill to share certain opinions on Twitter, so she’s decided to write a memoir instead. Hill is working on her memoirs with Henry Holt publishing.
The Undefeated’s Kelley L. Carter shared a release from publisher Henry Holt and Company. In that release, Hill promises to share “some very personal experiences” that she has “never shared publicly before.”
Another secret I no longer have to keep: @jemelehill is writing her memoirs. Let’s goooooo! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rbiqmPy2hd
— KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) August 6, 2019
After spending over a decade with ESPN, Hill left the company to join The Atlantic in 2018. In the years before she left, Hill was reprimanded by the company after calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist in a tweet. She was suspended for two weeks after a separate incident, in which she suggested people boycott the Dallas Cowboys after Jerry Jones said he would bench any player who took a knee during the national anthem.
The memoir — which doesn’t appear to have a title yet — is set to be released in 2021.
