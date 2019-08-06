Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is writing a memoir

Jemele Hill is writing a memoir. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

ESPN didn’t want former columnist Jemele Hill to share certain opinions on Twitter, so she’s decided to write a memoir instead. Hill is working on her memoirs with Henry Holt publishing.

The Undefeated’s Kelley L. Carter shared a release from publisher Henry Holt and Company. In that release, Hill promises to share “some very personal experiences” that she has “never shared publicly before.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Another secret I no longer have to keep: @jemelehill is writing her memoirs. Let’s goooooo! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rbiqmPy2hd — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) August 6, 2019

After spending over a decade with ESPN, Hill left the company to join The Atlantic in 2018. In the years before she left, Hill was reprimanded by the company after calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist in a tweet. She was suspended for two weeks after a separate incident, in which she suggested people boycott the Dallas Cowboys after Jerry Jones said he would bench any player who took a knee during the national anthem.

The memoir — which doesn’t appear to have a title yet — is set to be released in 2021.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: