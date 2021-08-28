Former England fast bowler Steven Finn ends long Middlesex career with Sussex move

Steven Finn will leave Middlesex at the end of the season (Getty Images)

The former England fast bowler Steven Finn has ended his 17-year stay with Middlesex by moving to Sussex at the end of the season.

Finn made his debut for Middlesex in 2005, aged 16, and went on to represent England in all three formats between 2010 and 2017. He made an outstanding start to his international career, becoming the youngest England bowler to take 50 Test wickets,

The move would appear to suit all parties. Finn is now unable to be play all formats throughout the season, which is what Middlesex are after. But he offers Sussex the experience they have lost in recent times, with Chris Jordan and Phil Salt also on their way out of the club.

A Middlesex statement read: “The Club’s desire for a strike bowler to play and perform consistently across all formats was a major factor in Middlesex releasing Finn and looking elsewhere for a solution to spearhead its pace attack. A shortlist of quality fast-bowling targets has already been drawn up and conversations have begun.

Stuart Law, Middlesex’s Head Coach, said: “with the emergence of Tom Helm, Ethan Bamber, Martin Andersson, and Blake Cullen over the last few years, it has made it tougher to find regular cricket for Steve and it’s now time to continue the development of those younger bowlers for the betterment of Middlesex’s future.

“We wish Steve all the best. He will always be regarded as one of Middlesex’s finest bowlers.”

Finn said he was excited by his new challenge.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have played for Middlesex for seventeen seasons since my debut in 2005 and have made countless lifelong friends,” he said.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to play for Sussex from the 2022 season onwards. It is a club that I have always admired and found to be challenging opponents.

“The squad is full of exciting talent, and I can’t wait to work hard and help the team realise its full potential.”

Finn joins experienced players James Harris (Glamorgan) and Nick Gubbins (Hampshire) in leaving the club.

Story continues

Read More

Robinson powers England to innings victory over India at Headingley

Government set to ban single use plastic plates and cutlery

Vaccinating younger children ‘could provide protection beyond schools’