Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at 55

FILE -England's coach Graham Thorpe arrives for their training session at the Gabba ahead of the first Ashes cricket test in Brisbane, Australia, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)

LONDON (AP) — Former England test batter Graham Thorpe has died, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday. He was 55.

’’It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away," the ECB said in a statement. ’’There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death.

’’His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

“Later, as a coach, he guided the best England men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.”

A stylish and fluid left-handed batter, Thorpe scored 6,744 runs in 100 tests for England, with 16 hundreds, at an average of 44.66. He was also capped 82 times in one-day internationals for 2,380 runs.

Thorpe later became a batting coach and assistant coach of the England men's team under Chris Silverwood.

‘’The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," the ECB said.

"We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.’’

