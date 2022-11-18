World Cup 2022 live: Maddison misses England training with knee injury — latest updates

James Maddison - Maddison sits out main England training again - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

10:27 AM

Qatar to announce beer ban in stadiums

The story on beer being banned in World Cup stadiums has developed this morning.

Beer will be banned from being sold at World Cup stadiums after senior figures at the 2022 Qatar World Cup apparently pressured Fifa into stopping sales.

You can read more here.

10:15 AM

James Maddison sits out main training again

England midfielder James Maddison sat out England's main training again on Friday, just days before England's match against Iran.

Maddison hopes to be fit for the opener after a positive scan on the knee complaint that saw him substituted in the first half of Leicester's win at West Ham last weekend.

The midfielder came out for the pre-session huddle on Friday but worked away from the main group for the second straight day due to what the Football Association called load management.

Maddison was the only player who trained away from the main group in the session.

10:04 AM

Pictures: England training session

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during a training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar - PA/Martin Rickett

Gareth Southgate - Reuters/Hannah McKay

James Maddison - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

09:44 AM

Sven-Goran Eriksson: Southgate should go if England win the World Cup

Ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has said that Gareth Southgate should leave his role as England manager if the country wins the World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Eriksson said: "“The people expect a lot [now]. Southgate is spoiling them! If he doesn’t reach a quarter-final, I think it will be a problem. If you are a dreamer, as an England fan, you want the trophy in your lifetime.

"If England win it, my advice to Gareth Southgate is to go. It can’t get any better than that. It is unfair to criticise him for being too defensive because he’s done one final and one semi-final. It is very difficult to do much better than that.”

09:13 AM

Pre-World Cup friendlies

Portugal, Spain and Japan were among the teams who continued their preparation for the World Cup with friendly matches on Thursday.

Portugal beat Nigeria 4-0, with Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes netting a double. Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Gavi scored as Spain beat Jordan 3-1,

There were some minor upsets, with Japan beaten 2-1 by Canada and Ghana triumphing 2-0 over Switzerland. Southampton's Mohammed Salisu and Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo scored for Ghana.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech was also among the goals as Morocco beat Georgia 3-0.

08:55 AM

Phil Foden: I want to do my best at the World Cup to join football's elite

As Gareth Southgate prepares to hand Phil Foden his World Cup debut, the England midfielder has acknowledged that he will never fully realise his phenomenal potential until he delivers on the biggest stage of all. Such is the appreciation of Foden’s talent within the England camp, Southgate and his coaches believe his absence through injury was a major reason the Three Lions did not win the European Championship. And for all the talk of Jude Bellingham arriving in Qatar as England’s breakthrough star in waiting, there is a feeling within the camp that Foden could be the man to really make the difference at this World Cup. Foden has scored eight goals this season for Manchester City, the same number as Marcus Rashford and more than Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Conor Gallagher. It will, however, be two years to the day on Friday since Foden scored for England having netted his only two international goals to date against Iceland on November 18, 2020.

You can read more here.

08:37 AM

Van Dijk: World Cup is poorer without Mane

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says the World Cup will be poorer without his former clubmate Sadio Mane, even though the Dutch now face a weaker Senegal side in their Group A opener on Monday.

Senegal’s talisman Mane was ruled out of the tournament in Qatar late on Thursday after his team’s doctors re-examined a latest batch of scans of his knee injury, suffered playing in the Bundesliga for new club Bayern Munich earlier this month, and said his recovery could take several months.

Mane was Van Dijk’s teammate at Liverpool up to the end of last season and the pair were set for an on-field reunion as the Netherlands and Senegal kick off their World Cup campaigns at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Van Dijk said: “I am very sorry that Sadio misses the match against us because this World Cup simply deserves the best players, Sadio is one of them.”

"Sadio is world class, he is my friend and I will miss him."

Van Dijk also echoed coach Louis van Gaal’s sentiment from earlier in the week that the Dutch could be strong competitors at the tournament.

“For me, Argentina, Brazil and France are the favourite countries,” he told reporters.

“The Brazilians are always there. The Argentines are strong and the French have a great selection. We have a good group, we have a very experienced trainer, but above all we have team spirit.”

08:17 AM

Qatar pushing for beer ban at stadiums

Hosts Qatar are pressuring Fifa to stop the sale of beer at the eight World Cup stadiums, according to reports.

The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, but it is due to be available in the area immediately outside match venues and fan zones, as well as within hotels.

Budweiser is one of Fifa's biggest sponsors but was told on Saturday to relocate stalls selling its product at stadiums to less prominent locations.

Qatar now reportedly wants to go even further and that discussions are ongoing between Fifa and Budweiser.

You can read more here.

07:50 AM

Beckham insists Qatar World Cup offers ‘platform for progress’

Morning, and welcome to our live rolling blog of all things 2022 Qatar World Cup.

With the clock ticking down to the tournament kicking off on Sunday, David Beckham has defended his choice to work closely with Qatar, claiming the controversial tournament will provide “a platform for progress” and help to make the country “more tolerant and inclusive”, writes James Ducker.

David Beckham has claimed the Qatar World Cup will provide “a platform for progress” and help to make the country “more tolerant and inclusive”.

The former England captain has come under fire from human rights campaigners and LGBTQ+ rights groups after accepting a deal – reported to be worth £150 million – to become an ambassador for Qatar.

Qatar has faced widespread condemnation over its human rights records and laws that criminalise same-sex relationships.

Now Beckham – who was rebuked by Amnesty International for previously describing Qatar as an “incredible place” and offering “perfection” – says the World Cup will provide an opportunity to drive change.

Speaking at a Supreme Committee youth festival event in Doha, the former Manchester United captain said: “I want to say to all of you, ‘Today is your day to dream’. Because there are no limits to what you and your team-mates can achieve in our beautiful game.

“Dreams can come true. That is why you are here. You share Generation Amazing’s twin passions for the game of football and for making the world a more tolerant and inclusive place.

“Over the course of the next week, with the inspiration of our inspirational course leaders, and our festival ambassadors you will learn how football skills and values can extend far beyond the pitch and in the communities you live in.

“If you ever doubt that the festival’s ambitions are possible, remember that it too began as a dream. Qatar dreamed of bringing the World Cup to a place that it had never been before but that it wouldn’t be enough just to achieve things on the pitch. The pitch would be a platform for progress.”

Beckham was criticised this month by Di Cunningham, co-founder of the Three Lions Pride group, the national team’s largest LGBTQ+ supporter group.

“One of the difficulties is having people taking the money in order to promote Qatar and the World Cup," Cunningham said. “I’m just so disappointed because we – the LGBTQ+ football family – have put David Beckham on a pedestal, as a great ally.

“And then it turns out that he’s taking a lot of money to be an ambassador for this World Cup, and that’s incredibly disappointing. So I really hope that the message has got through that people will be criticised for that.”

Stay with us for further World Cup updates throughout the day.