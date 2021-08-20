Former employee testifies girls 'had to get permission for most things' from R. Kelly

NEW YORK – A man who worked for singer R. Kelly as an alleged "runner" testified under subpoena for the prosecution Friday on the third day of the R&B star's federal sex-trafficking trial, describing Kelly's home as a "strange place" and telling the jury that Kelly's "girls" and "girlfriends" had to "get permission for most things" under "Rob's rules."

Between 2007 and 2009, Anthony Navarro worked for Kelly in his Chicago-area home studio, carrying out such duties as answering the phone, picking up food and guests and driving them to the airport or around town.

“Just a strange place,” Navarro said of Kelly’s home, where he testified he often saw women and young girls but wasn't allowed to talk to them.

Navarro's testimony appeared aimed at supporting some of prosecutors' sex-trafficking and racketeering charges against Kelly, which describe the singer as the head of "a criminal enterprise" of managers, bodyguards and other assistants who allegedly helped Kelly to recruit women and underage girls for sex and pornography, and to cross state lines for that purpose.

Navarro, then in his 20s and starting his first job in the music industry, described Kelly's house as "huge" and a "mansion" with cameras in the master bedroom and elsewhere.

Prosecutors asked him: Who were the guests at Kelly's house? “They were girlfriends of Rob,” Navarro said. Who was he driving during his driving runs? “Mainly it was girls,” Navarro said. He was under orders not to talk to them, he testified. It was "one of Rob's rules," he said.

If he was driving female guests, they wore street clothes if they were going to outside locations, but "they’d be in pajamas … type of clothing” if they were going to Kelly’s house, Navarro said.

“They (the girls) had to get permission for most things,” Navarro said.

When he went on tour with Kelly, he and other members of Kelly's entourage would invite people to after-parties following concerts, handing out handwritten pieces of paper with Kelly's phone number. Navarro said they would hand them out in the crowd, at malls and restaurants. Navarro said one time he had to take a female guest, who he described as "one of Rob’s girlfriends," from one of Kelly’s Alabama shows to an Atlanta show.

On cross-examination, defense lawyer Nicole Blank Becker asked Navarro if women would wait in the studio for hours. “Sometimes, yes,” Navarro said. Could they leave? Yes, Navarro said. Could they wait days? Yes, he responded.

Navarro said he didn't know the details of the women's visits.

Becker asked Navarro if he ever heard the girls at the house call Kelly "daddy." Navarro said yes. Becker asked if in his life experience the word "daddy" is used as a “term of endearment.”

“Um, I don’t know what that means,” Navarro said. The judge told Becker to move on.

Becker asked if people requesting to leave the house were forbidden to do so.

“There have been times when people wanted to leave and they couldn’t," Navarro said, citing reasons such as a ride wasn’t available or they couldn’t get in touch with Kelly. “They could walk out the door,” Navarro said.

Did he ever see Kelly armed? Navarro said no. Did he ever see any physical abuse at the studio? Navarro said no. Did he ever see Kelly having sex in the studio? Navarro said no. Did he ever see verbal abuse in the studio? Navarro said yes.

Becker pointed out he told prosecutors in February 2020 he never saw physical or verbal abuse in the studio. Were there times employees were reprimanded? Navarro said yes.

On re-direct, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes asked Navarro to compare his time working for Kelly with his other music-industry experiences.

“It was a weird time for me," Navarro said. "The things you had to do was just a bit uncomfortable...It was almost like the 'Twilight Zone.' You went into the gate and it was like a different world.

“Just a strange place,” Navarro said of Kelly’s home.

The late teen singer Aaliyah is one of six women named by the prosecution in its sex-trafficking and racketeering charges against Kelly. The other five women include Stephanie, Sonja, Zel, Faith (who are to be referred to in court only by their first names, as ordered by Donnelly) and Jerhonda Johnson Pace, who testified during the first and second day of trial and has previously shared her story publicly.

Pace, who referred to Kelly as "Rob," said she had sex with the singer when she was 16, although she initially told him she was 19, which is over the age of consent.

She cried on the stand Thursday as she read aloud from her journal about what happened the last time she saw Kelly at his Chicago-area home in 2010. She read that he slapped her a few times and he said, “It’s not going to be an open hand next time.”

In a courtroom sketch, Jerhonda Johnson Pace testifies against R. Kelly during the singer's sex-trafficking trial in federal court on Aug. 18, 2021, in New York.

Pace testified Wednesday that Kelly sometimes recorded their frequent sex sessions and that he would later show the recordings to her to point out where she could use “improvement.” She said she "ended up contracting herpes" while she was with Kelly in 2009.

Kelly's primary care doctor, Kris McGrath, also testified under subpoena Thursday that he was Kelly's doctor for 25 years until 2019 and also a social friend who visited his home for parties and dinners. McGrath said he diagnosed Kelly with genital herpes, he informed Kelly and told him to tell his sexual partners.

He said he'd been prescribing Valtrex for Kelly since at least 2007, but could not say specifically when he concluded Kelly actually had herpes.

The government accuses Kelly of leading "a criminal enterprise" of managers, bodyguards and other employees who allegedly helped Kelly to recruit women and underage girls for sex and pornography, and to cross state lines for that purpose.

He is also accused in the two-year-old indictment of bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, producing child pornography and knowingly infecting some victims with a sexually transmitted disease.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org/online and receive confidential support.

