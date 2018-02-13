Former employee at MLB agency files lawsuit claiming company helped players get PEDs

A former employee of one of baseball’s biggest agencies has filed a lawsuit against his old employer. Juan Carlos Nunez, who worked for ACES, has filed suit against the company, alleging they gave him money to hand under-the-table payments to players and provide them with access to performance-enhancing drugs, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The two owners of the baseball agency ACES, Seth and Sam Levinson, allegedly told Nunez to do “whatever it took” to recruit and then keep clients. Those methods included some not-so-savory things:

the lawsuit filed by ex-ACES employee juan carlos nunez contains allegations that aces proprietors seth and sam levinson informed him to do "whatever it took" to recruit/retain clients, including secret payments to players & people who provided PEDs. suit seeks "millions" of $ — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 13, 2018





Nunez was one of the people who received jail time for his role in baseball’s Biogenesis scandal. He pleaded guilty to charges in 2014, saying he used his position at ACES to connect players with steroid supplier Anthony Bosch. Nunez received three months in prison.

Nunez was also the person behind the fake website that tried to cover up Melky Cabrera’s positive steroid test in 2012.

At the time of the Biogenesis hearing, Nunez admitted to using his job to recruit players and put them in touch with Bosch, though he did not say anything about being pressured into that role by people at ACES. Now, he’s saying the Levinsons knew exactly what was going on and promised they would “take care of him” for being the fall guy, Heyman reported.

A former ACES employee has accused Sam and Seth Levinson of knowing and encouraging his shady practices.

It’s tough to know what will come from the lawsuit at this time. Nunez has made some serious allegations against ACES, which could shake up the landscape of player representation if true.

Not only that, but a number of prominent MLB players, from both past and present, have been with ACES throughout their careers. If true, some doubt could be cast on their accomplishments in the majors.

