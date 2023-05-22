Former employee alleges Lexington health dept. violated law, discriminated by firing him

A former employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, alleging the department violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act after he was terminated for missing too many days of work.

Jeremy Gayheart, of Scott County, filed the suit May 16 in federal court and alleges the health department fired him based on disability, sex discrimination and retaliation.

Gayheart began work with the health department in August 2022 as a registered nurse, according to the lawsuit. One month later in September, he was approved for paternity leave for two weeks, according to court documents.

Before taking the leave, Gayheart allegedly notified the health department he was seeking medical treatment for worsening problems with mental health disabilities he suffers, including anxiety, depression and PTSD, according to court documents.

“Specifically, he notified (the health department) that he was going to be placed on workplace restrictions due to his disabilities and would need accommodation,” the lawsuit states.

While on leave, Gayheart’s grandfather died, and he notified his employer, court documents state.

Two days before he was scheduled to return to work from paternity leave, Gayheart was fired for “missing too many days of work,” the lawsuit states.

Health department spokesperson Kevin Hall declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying the department couldn’t comment on a pending legal matter.

Gayheart is suing on allegations of disability discrimination, sex discrimination and retaliation for exercising his rights.

He alleges in the lawsuit he was fired because of his sex and utilizing paternity leave, and because of his disabilities.

Gayheart is requesting a jury trial in the hopes they will reinstate his employment or require the health department to pay him benefits, compensation and monetary loss.

He is requesting compensatory and punitive damages, payment of attorney fees and all other fees the court seems fit for the health department’s alleged violations.