Former Emmerdale star left bed-ridden with burst ovarian cyst

From Digital Spy

Former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson – who played Alicia Metcalfe – has urged followers to "look after" themselves after she was left bed-ridden by a burst ovarian cyst.

Natalie, who left Emmerdale in 2015 after five years on the soap, shared the candid health update on Instagram yesterday (August 20), telling fans that she had been "silly" to put off going to the doctors about the "nagging" pain.

Alongside a throwback Thursday post, the actress admitted she wasn't feeling great after being in "bed all week with a burst ovarian cyst." Opening up about the "bloody painful" condition, Natalie then revealed she had "made so many excuses" to avoid a check-up.

View photos Photo credit: ITV More

"Stupidly I'd left it even though it had been nagging me for months," she wrote. "In my head I made so many excuses why I couldn't get to the doctors, too busy, it's nothing etc etc.

"Well that was silly because this week I've been in so much pain, had to have several scans and lost about a weeks worth of work whilst I've had to rest up... however it could have been a lot worse had I not in the end got it checked out!"

Natalie, who also appears on This Morning's fashion features, said her friend had made her "do something about it". "If something is bothering you with your health, don't wait get it checked out!" she added.

Related: 8 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Fortunately, the former soap star is now "fine" and on the mend, but Natalie still signed off her message by urging others be mindful about leaving "an issue untreated": "Make sure you look after yourself."

Shortly after Natalie Anderson's exit from Emmerdale, the Alicia Metcalfe actress admitted she was in no rush to see her character return to the Dales, after she bid farewell to the village following her split from David Metcalfe.

Emmerdale currently airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm, while Emmerdale: Family Trees continues next Thursday (August 27) at 7pm on ITV.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like