Former Emmerdale star Danny Miller announces new project

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has moved into the business of audiobooks.

Familiar to soap lovers as Aaron Dingle, who he played for almost two decades up until last year, Miller announced the career switch via Instagram this week, which was inspired by his toddler son Albert.

In a homemade video, he recalled Albert growing "obsessed" with popular tales like The Gruffalo, while writing: "SUMMER HOLIDAYS ANNOUNCEMENT. Myself & @nigewingmanclucas are delighted to finally announce the release of ALBERT'S BOOKSHELF!!

"If you're lucky enough to be a parent of a child who loves books as much as Albert, this may give you a chance to just sit or lie back with them and let their imagination run free. What was a birthday present idea for Albert, has now turned into a project both myself & @nigewingmanclucas felt proud enough of to share with you.

"The comments are open for any constructive (key word) criticism," mentioned Miller.

"We're looking to record more so will always take in the sensible ones and try and adapt as we do the same in this beautiful world of children and growing up."

In the clip itself, Miller admitted to feeling envious of audiobook voice actors nabbing the attention of Albert even just for a few minutes, hence his decision to give it a go.



It's gone down a storm, too, as one follower replied in the comment section: "We've just listened to wonky donkey and my little one joined in with the donkey sound each time. We're going to enjoy Albert's bookshelf. What a lovely gift to Albert and thank you for sharing."

