Former Edmonton MLA and son sentenced to house arrest in immigration fraud case

EDMONTON — A former Alberta legislature member and his son have been sentenced to house arrest for immigration fraud.

Carlito and Charles Benito pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act of employing unauthorized foreign nationals.

Court heard the immigration consultants employed eight illegal foreign nationals in Edmonton and Calgary and paid them less than $10 an hour between 2016 and 2018.

A judge has sentenced 68-year-old Carlito Benito to two years of house arrest.

The former Progressive Conservative MLA must also complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $75,000 fine.

Charles Benito, who is 28, was sentenced to nine months of house arrest and 100 hours of community service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press