Former Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield leaves Miami for divisional rival Bills

Dolphins free agent wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who posted career-high numbers this past season, signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Sherfield, 27, signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum last March, rejoining head coach Mike McDaniel from the San Francisco 49ers. He worked his way to Miami’s No. 3 receiver position, recording 30 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns. As the season progressed, he emerged as a trusted pass-catcher and reliable blocker in McDaniel’s scheme.

“You can’t say enough about the guy,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said in November. “We are fortunate enough to have him here. He’s one of those guys that maybe his stat line doesn’t really show sometimes how valuable they are to us, but he’s one of those guys that is really an integral part to our offense.”

In the first week of free agency, the Dolphins re-signed River Cracraft, signed former New York Jet Braxton Berrios and claimed Freddie Swain off waivers from the Denver Broncos, crowding the wide receiver room.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. is also entering the second year of a three-year contract he signed last offseason, and he could step into that No. 3 role after his fewest catches and receptions since 2019. Erik Ezukanma, who only appeared in one game as a rookie, is also a candidate to fill Sherfield’s void.

