Former Detroit Lions Safety William White Dead at 56 After ALS: 'Always Will Be My Brother'

Former Detroit Lions player William White stands during the Pride of the Lions ceremony honoring Chris Spielman during halftime of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Former Detroit Lions safety William White has died at age 56.

On Thursday, the team announced White's passing in a statement on Twitter, and said he had dealt with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) over the last six years.

"I loved William. We shared experiences of joy and sorrow on and off the field," Lions special assistant to president/CEO Chris Spielman said. "He was and always will be my brother. I am forever grateful for the special moment last year when he was able to be by my side during the Pride of the Lions ceremony at Ford Field."

He continued, "I can't wait to see him again when he will be free from ALS. May God's peace rest upon his family."

We share in the sadness felt today throughout the NFL community following the news of William White's passing. Drafted by the Lions in the 4th round of the 1988 Draft out of Ohio State, White played 6 seasons in Detroit (1988-1993) & appeared in 95 games (79 starts) for the club.

White's son Brendon White also shared a tribute to his father on social media Thursday.

"I love you Dad! Keep watching down on us I know you gonna watch over and protect us," he wrote on Twitter. "I promise with all my heart you'll see me in a NFL jersey as we promised each other! We love and miss you!"

He added, "I promise to make you proud. U always taught me no one or thing determines my success."

I love you Dad! Keep watching down on us I know you gonna watch over and protect us. I promise with all my heart you'll see me in a NFL jersey as we promised each other! We love and miss you! I promise to make you proud. U always taught me no one or thing determines my success

White played for six seasons in Detroit and appeared in 95 games after being drafted in the fourth round of the 1988 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He made 450 tackles and 13 interceptions while playing for the Lions.

During his NFL career, White also spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and two with the Atlanta Falcons.

White played five postseason games during his 11 years in the league, and helped the Falcons to their 1999 NFC championship win. The team ultimately lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Detroit Lions safety William White (35) is seen against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, IL, Dec. 26, 1993. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-14.

Paul Spinelli via AP

The athlete made a team-high nine tackles in the Super Bowl, which was his final game in the NFL.

White played 170 games and completed 20 interceptions and 721 tackles before retiring.