Former Dallas Cowboys WR Terrell Owens shares gloomy thoughts on team’s new season

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens said the one Texas-based NFL team to watch this season isn’t the one fans may expect.

“There’s two football teams here in Texas,” Owens said. “If I had to tip my hat to one of those teams to go far, I would say the Houston Texans.”

Owens is one of the many celebrities who spoke to the media before the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday.

The NFL Hall of Famer said the Texans strong finish last season is why they’re going to be “on a lot of people’s radar” this year. The Texans lost in the divisional round last season 34-10 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Owens said Texan quarterback C.J. Stroud is prime to have another big season and with the addition of receiver Stefon Diggs, it only helps their odds.

“They’re one of the hot teams in Texas,” Owens said.

Owens did share his thoughts on his former Dallas team’s upcoming season, but was less than optimistic.

“Obviously, every year there’s high hopes for the Dallas Cowboys,” Owens said. “Only for a lot of disappointment.”