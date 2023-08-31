Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt has died

Gil Brandt, the Dallas Cowboys’ teams original director of scouting, who helped coach Tom Landry and General Manager Tex Schramm build the franchise from its inception in 1960 into America’s Team and World wide sports Brand, has paased away.

He was 91.

Brandt, born on March 4, 1932, followed Landry and Schramm into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Both preceded him in death.

Brandt ran the Cowboys scouting department from 1960-1989 and provided the players who were the foundation of a championship legacy with 20 consecutive winning seasons, five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl titles during that time.

He is considered the godfather of modern scouting, as he pioneered many of the scouting techniques used by NFL teams today.

He was the first one to use computers for scouting and talent evaluations, the first one to use psychological tests to evaluate the mental makeup. Brandt and the Cowboys were the first to scout other sports for talent and the first to look outside of the United States for players.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement on Thursday:

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever.

He was an innovator and set the standard for excellence in player acquisition. From the creation of the NFL Combine to revolutionizing the NFL Draft, Gil finished his over six-decade NFL career with an eye towards the future of the league and teaching fans about the sport he loved as a radio broadcaster. Gil was as good a storyteller as it gets, with a memory as sharp as a tack. His dedication to, and passion for, this game left a lasting impact on generations of Hall of Fame players and coaches. There are very few people that have been able to have the kind of generational impact that he did. Gil was as dedicated to growing this league and sport as anyone ever was, and we are all grateful and better for it.

Our hearts go out to Gil’s wife, Sara, his son Hunter and all of Gil’s family and friends.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.