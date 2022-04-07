Former councillor announces plans to run for Mayor of Centre Wellington

CENTRE WELLINGTON - Former township and county councillor Shawn Watters has announced he will be running for Mayor of Centre Wellington in the October municipal elections.

“I’ve been a councillor over the last 20 years on and off and the last time I was in county council was in 2018. I’ve been following the local scene in council for a while now and I thought now is my time to run for mayor,” said Watters on the phone.

“I am running for mayor because I believe that Centre Wellington needs a leader who respects diverse views and ideas and recognizes that council is a team. We have to make some changes and bring back some positivity to the council over the next four years.”

Watters is a longtime Centre Wellington resident, living first in Fergus and then moving to Elora, where he and his wife Deb raised their two sons, Haydn and Emmett.

He previously sat in Elora and Centre Wellington as a councillor and the County of Wellington council between 2010 and 2018.

Since his time in council, Watters has focused on his career as a landscape architect and worked at an engineering firm in Guelph. He’s also one of the founding members of Riverfest Elora.

“My family and I love it here. It’s a desirable community. But I’ve observed a lot of changes and I’m always concerned about them. There’s a lot of pressure for this area to grow, which concerns me,” said Watters.

“There’s a critical need for affordable and accessible housing in Centre Wellington. A variety of housing stock is needed immediately including affordable high-quality rentals. Youth, seniors, and lower wage earners should not be locked out of the ability to own a home.”

Watters further noted the need for proactive planning with a focus on retaining small town values, enhancing historical spaces, natural spaces, water resources and trail networks.

While Elora and Fergus require a lot of financial resources to maintain, Watters explained that rural areas within Centre Wellington such as Belwood, Inverhaugh, and Salem should also be a focus for council.

Story continues

He also stated that bridge replacements, road maintenance and streetscape enhancement should be an equal priority throughout Centre Wellington regardless of their locations.

“You’re having a council that’s respectful of each other, which is an important thing to have. The current council, which obviously are respective individuals, but we’ve had a council that has had issues with each other,” he said.

“When I become mayor that’s one of my priorities – to have a council that is respective of each other. You have to work hard with building bridges that way and I think it’s important that when you’re dealing with issues you have a consensus across the table.”

Official registration for election candidates starts May 2.

Angelica Babiera, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, GuelphToday.com