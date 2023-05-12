Former Corrie star Lucy Fallon shares sweet family holiday snaps with baby son

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has shared photos of her first holiday with her newborn son.



The actress, who played Bethany Platt on the show between 2015 and 2020, posted a series of images on her Instagram account. "First family holiday going down an absolute treat," she captioned the post, alongside a string of beach-themed emojis.

Fallon welcomed her first child, named Sonny Jude, with her footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson earlier this year.

Followers were quick to compliment the actress on her sweet series of images, which included her posing by the waterfront with a pram and several snaps of Sonny laughing and smiling at the camera.

"Beautiful smiling bundle of joy - you're obviously doing something right as he's always happy, have a wonderful holiday," one follower wrote.

"Oh that face!" added fellow Coronation Street actress Sally Carman-Duttine.

Fallon previously opened up about her postpartum experience, revealing that she'd been suffering from anxiety following Sonny's birth.



"Maternal mental health week. There is nothing in the world that can prepare you. From giving birth, the aftermath and then having this teeny tiny lil human bean to take care of," she wrote in a candid post on her Instagram Stories earlier this month.

"The thing I've struggled with the most is the anxiety that comes with being a mum. I question everything I do every single day, and I am honestly winging the life out of it.

"But we are here and we're having a gorgeous time. Sending love and positive vibes, we all got this."

