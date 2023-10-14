Former Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson announces her engagement

Former Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson has announced her engagement to her partner, John.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers, Parkinson posted a selfie of the pair, with the star's engagement ring front and centre of the snap.

Referencing a quote from the TV show Friends, the actress wrote in the caption: "'I knew you were likely to take a wife!'" She then added, "SCREAMING", and the date of the proposal, October 11.



The post consisted of four snaps including pictures of the newly engaged couple standing on the back of a boat at sunset and a close-up of the ring.

Family and friends have flooded the comments of the post with love for the star, who is best known for portraying Sian Powers on Corrie from 2009-2011.

"Oh wow that’s absolutely fantastic. Congratulations," wrote former Coronation Street co-star Sally Dynevor, while Michelle Keegan added: "Awwwww congratulations my darling! So happy for you!"

Ryan Thomas commented a simple: "Wowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww," and Georgia May Foote joined the ranks of Corrie actors sending their well wishes, adding: "Omg Sacha! congratulations you beautiful girl."

ITV

Parkinson starred in Coronation Street for almost three years. Her storylines saw her involved in the show's first lesbian relationship alongside Brooke Vincent's Sophie Webster. Sian left the street in December 2011 after discovering Sophie wasn't in love with her.

Recent episodes of the soap have seen the serial killer plot conclude, with Stephen's reign of terror coming to an end after he was mowed down by Peter's car.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

