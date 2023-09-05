Former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes announces big career change

Former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes has revealed a big career change following her recent wedding.

The star, who played Kate Connor on the soap between 2015 and 2019, tied the knot with partner Iwan Lewis last month, and has confirmed in a new interview that she plans to take his name professionally going forward.

“I’m changing my name and I’m no longer going to be known as Faye Brookes," she told OK!.

“Not a lot of people in the industry do this, but I’m so proud and so excited to see what could come of that idea of introducing myself to the world as Faye Alicia Lewis – which is now my full name."

Speaking about her career plans going forwards, Faye said she will be taking some time off for the moment.

“Everyone there [at the wedding] that I’ve worked with is like, ‘What are you doing next?’ I’m like, ‘Nothing'," she recalled.

"Maybe it’s a good idea for me to step out of the limelight for a little bit and see what job could come my way. What could be the right thing for me as Faye Alicia Lewis?”

Faye and Legally Blonde co-star Iwan got married at a ceremony in the Cotswolds, with the pair publicly confirming their relationship last year.

Previously opening up about how they got together, Faye revealed: "On day one of rehearsals of Legally Blonde, we'd known each other for a few years by now, he came up to me and went: 'By the end of this tour, we're going to be together.' I was like: 'Mate, no, we're not.'"

Iwan added: "[Legally Blonde's] Emmett [was] the nerd who gets the girl in the end."

