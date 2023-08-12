Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain shares update on stroke recovery

Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain has taken to social media to mark one year since suffering from a stroke.

The actor, who portrayed Tommy Duckworth on the ITV soap, suffered a mini-stroke last year in August.

The star experienced a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA) caused by a blood clot on his brain, and said he "feared life as he knew it".

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle reaches a new milestone with stroke recovery

He spent five days in the hospital and one year on, Fountain posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram Stories, writing: "One year ago today. Life can change in an instant."

He continued: "I've had to make a lot of changes but things have gotten so much better. Be as positive as you can be, live life to the full and do not give up, no matter how hard things get."

Chris also reflected on his progress over the past year. "It's kind of been a weird thing to wrap my head around," he said. "Part of me is worrying thinking, 'Am I going to have another one today?'"

ITV

Related: Hailey Bieber opens up about aftermath of suffering mini-stroke

In October 2022, Fountain recalled not being able to get his words out one morning in August.

"I just couldn't believe it, there was a moment of sheer panic just fearing what it meant for the rest of my life," he said. "The doctors said they saw some damage to the left-hand side of my brain, which is where your cognitive abilities are controlled from."

The actor also had surgery to fix a hole in his heart that allowed a blood clot to travel to the brain.

Stroke Association has further information and support on stroke. You can call their helpline on 0303 3033 100 or visit their website at www.stroke.org.uk. Readers in the US can contact the American Stroke Association.

You Might Also Like