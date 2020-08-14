Former Congress MP From Ghaziabad Dies of Coronavirus

Former Congress MP Surendra Prakash Goel passed away on Friday morning due to COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 74.

He had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted for treatment on July 27 in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. His son Shushant Goel told PTI that his father breathed his last on Friday morning around 6.30 am.

Goel began his political career in 1970. He was elected chairman of Ghaziabad city board in 1973 and then became chairman of the then newly constituted municipality in 1989. He was elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket in 2002.

Two years later, Goel was elected as a Lok Sabha member. He defeated his nearest BJP rival Ramesh Chand Tomar who had represented the Ghaziabad-Hapur constituency for four terms. In the 2009 general elections, Goel came in third place as BJP leader and current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh won from the Ghaziabad seat.

Known for his extroverted nature and popularity with the masses, political leaders and the public alike have expressed grief over Goel's death.

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Ghaziabad MP General (retired) V K Singh condoled the Congress leader's death.