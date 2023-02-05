Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis arrested in Florida for suspected DUI

Vontae Davis retired at halftime in 2018, one game into his tenure with the Bills. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday for a suspected DUI.

Davis was arrested in Florida and being held on a $500 bond, per the Broward sheriff's office. He was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol for "DUI alcohol or drugs 1st offense."

Additional details regarding Davis' arrest were not publicly available.

Davis, 34, spent 10 seasons in the NFL. He entered the league in 2009, when the Miami Dolphins selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in the draft. Davis spent three seasons with the team before he was traded to Indianapolis. Davis' shocked reaction to the trade was captured on HBO's "Hard Knocks," on which the Dolphins appeared in 2012.

Davis spent the next six seasons with the Colts. He made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2014 and 2015. Following the 2017 NFL season, Davis signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, Davis made his Bills debut in Week 2 of 2018.

He lasted one half before he left the team at halftime and retired. Davis' decision drew criticism from teammates, who called it "completely disrespectful." Davis never returned to the NFL. A year after his abrupt decision to walk away from football, Davis said he was happy with his choice.