Former Colorado player T.J. Cunningham fatally shot in dispute over parking spot

Former Colorado wide receiver and defensive back Anthony “T.J.” Cunningham was shot and killed on Sunday after a dispute with a neighbor over a parking spot, according to the Denver Post.

According to the report, police responded to reports of a shooting near Eaglecrest High School and Thunder Ridge Middle School — which are located on the same campus in Aurora, Colorado — on Sunday morning when they found Cunningham shot multiple times.

Cunningham was transported to a local hospital after the shooting, but died on Monday afternoon.

He was 46.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Marcus Johnson on a first-degree murder charge, according to the Denver Post. Johnson reportedly told investigators that his neighbor had attacked him earlier in the day, and the two men met near the high school to settle their dispute over a parking spot. According to ABC 7 in Denver, the feud between Cunningham and Johnson had been ongoing.

Cunningham played at Colorado from 1992-1995, and recorded 239 yards on 21 receptions as a wide receiver. He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round of the 1996 NFL draft. He only played in nine games, however, before injuries ended his career. He was working as an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Aurora.

T.J. Cunningham was a tremendous part of the CU community and touched countless others beyond Boulder “We were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of T.J. Cunningham. He was a good family man and had a strong passion for working with young people." pic.twitter.com/LKsgivdQ81 — Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs) February 18, 2019





“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of T.J. Cunningham,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “He was a good family man and had a strong passion for working with young people as evidenced by serving as an assistant high school principal. He was a good alum, an active alum, and took great pride in being a Colorado Buffalo.

“Our hearts go out to T.J.’s family on their tragic loss. We will miss him.”

